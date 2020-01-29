InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Buys 4,000 Shares

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $14,499.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 921 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $6,483.84.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 4,121 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $29,011.84.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,746.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $13,471.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $4,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,470.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,713 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $11,922.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,844.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,286.80.

NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 13,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 48.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICMB. ValuEngine raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth about $97,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

