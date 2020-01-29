Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 29th (ALA, GEI, SPB, STWRY, UFI, UMRX, VCNX, VIR, VRCA, VVV)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 29th:

Altagas (TSE:ALA) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$22.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$29.00.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.00.

Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

