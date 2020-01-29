Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for alstria office REIT (AOX)

alstria office REIT (ETR: AOX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/24/2020 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.20 ($18.84) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – alstria office REIT was given a new €18.70 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – alstria office REIT was given a new €17.10 ($19.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – alstria office REIT was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – alstria office REIT was given a new €19.50 ($22.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – alstria office REIT was given a new €17.70 ($20.58) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – alstria office REIT was given a new €18.30 ($21.28) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – alstria office REIT was given a new €17.50 ($20.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AOX stock opened at €17.46 ($20.30) on Wednesday. alstria office REIT-AG has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.90 and its 200-day moving average is €15.96.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

