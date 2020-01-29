Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Uniper (UN01)

Uniper (ETR: UN01) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2020 – Uniper was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Uniper was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Uniper was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Uniper was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Uniper was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Uniper was given a new €30.50 ($35.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Uniper was given a new €30.50 ($35.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Uniper was given a new €30.50 ($35.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Uniper was given a new €30.50 ($35.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Uniper was given a new €28.50 ($33.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Uniper was given a new €23.50 ($27.33) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

UN01 stock opened at €29.80 ($34.65) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. Uniper SE has a fifty-two week low of €24.50 ($28.49) and a fifty-two week high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

