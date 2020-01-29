Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of ISBC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. 2,877,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

