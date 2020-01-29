ION (ION) Market Cap Reaches $602,331.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. ION has a total market capitalization of $602,331.00 and approximately $434.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ION has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007800 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,438,975 coins and its circulating supply is 12,538,975 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

