IONChain (IONC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One IONChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $109,571.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.03150471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00191362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00119174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

