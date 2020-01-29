IOST Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Upbit, DragonEX and Kyber Network. IOST has a market cap of $67.62 million and approximately $26.94 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.06 or 0.05657697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128541 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016822 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002693 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002836 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart, GOPAX, DragonEX, BitMax, Coineal, DDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bithumb, Koinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Hotbit, CoinBene, Upbit, IDEX, Zebpay, Bitkub, DigiFinex, BigONE, Ethfinex, Binance, Bitrue, OKEx, WazirX, OTCBTC, ABCC, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, Huobi, Kucoin and CoinZest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

