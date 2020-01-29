IoT Chain (ITC) Reaches Market Cap of $9.15 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, Bithumb and Huobi. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036604 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, OKEx, Bithumb and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.