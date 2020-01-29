IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $796.24 million and $30.92 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003089 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Huobi, CoinFalcon and Ovis. During the last week, IOTA has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03092824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00192226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00118586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000560 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinone, FCoin, Ovis, Binance, CoinFalcon, Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.