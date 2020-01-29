IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $113.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 9.08.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,420,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,545,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,564,714.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

