IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,241 shares during the quarter. IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 30.83% of IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

QGTA stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57. IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

