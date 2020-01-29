IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) is Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.76% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 493,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 433,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,052,000.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

