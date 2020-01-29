IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Position Increased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43.

