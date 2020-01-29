iRobot (IRBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect iRobot to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.49. iRobot has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.99.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

