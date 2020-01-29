iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,710,000 after acquiring an additional 293,553 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 873,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,238,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 854,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,149,000 after buying an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 597,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,193,000 after buying an additional 278,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 423,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,855,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.18. 1,004,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,927. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

