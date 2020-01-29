iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,853 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Shares of IAGG stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,691 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

