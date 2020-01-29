iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.9% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.66. 5,917,822 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

