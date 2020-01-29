iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 5.4% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.68% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $29,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

