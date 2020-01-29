iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 154,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,497,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 249,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after acquiring an additional 114,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.34. 901,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,314. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.08 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

