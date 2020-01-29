iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Choate Investment Advisors’ Largest Position

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,987 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 30.8% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors owned 0.25% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $507,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $328.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.08 and a twelve month high of $334.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.