iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 14.9% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $328.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.08 and a twelve month high of $334.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

