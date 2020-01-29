iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.69. The company had a trading volume of 95,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.08 and a 12-month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

