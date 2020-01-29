iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,314. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.08 and a 1-year high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

