iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 8.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $65,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.28. 23,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,183. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $180.29 and a one year high of $210.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

