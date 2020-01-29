iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.9% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

IJH stock opened at $205.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day moving average of $196.88. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $180.29 and a one year high of $210.26.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

