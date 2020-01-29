iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 6.7% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,092,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 168,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.39. The stock had a trading volume of 396,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,183. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $210.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day moving average is $196.88.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.