iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2,225.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,158 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

