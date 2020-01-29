iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 8.8% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,865. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

