iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $162.30 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $165.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.94.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

