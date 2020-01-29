iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Sharkey Howes & Javer’s 6th Largest Position

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 4.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 163,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. 466,715 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

