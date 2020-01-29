iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,319 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.65% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

