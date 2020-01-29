iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

