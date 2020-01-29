iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Lifted by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.8% of MACRO Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,513,000 after buying an additional 188,680 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after buying an additional 262,126 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after buying an additional 58,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 952,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,569,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 615,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 102,604 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93.

