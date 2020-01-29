iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,122 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

