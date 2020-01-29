iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,111 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,438,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 243,122 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 186,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. 21,105,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,283,688. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.