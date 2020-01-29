iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 94,354 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,916,000 after buying an additional 56,635 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,250,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,052,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.03 and a twelve month high of $88.53.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.