iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 682.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,134,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861,714 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.92% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $101,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 319.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,965 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 958.9% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,104,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,209 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 1,834,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after acquiring an additional 912,872 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,837,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,192,000 after buying an additional 586,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 163.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after buying an additional 182,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 753,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,762,369. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0973 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

