iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $68.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,598,162. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

