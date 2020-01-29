iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $42,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,746,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,746,773. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

