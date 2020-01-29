iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

