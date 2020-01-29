iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 928.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $164.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

