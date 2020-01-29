iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246,665 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $62,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

IWM traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.60. 7,747,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,759,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average of $156.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

