iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,422,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,686,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,681,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,223,000 after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $217.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $182.37 and a 52-week high of $223.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.