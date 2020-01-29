iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,016,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $157.33 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.15 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.94.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

