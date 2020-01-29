iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Personal Wealth Partners’ 5th Largest Position

Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 6.1% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.12. The stock had a trading volume of 241,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,027. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $131.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average of $122.45.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.