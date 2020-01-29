iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.97. 1,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,001. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $169.83 and a one year high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

