iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Holdings Raised by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 185.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,509 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

