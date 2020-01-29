Italo (XTA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $622.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Italo has traded 26% higher against the dollar. Italo has a market capitalization of $41,153.00 and approximately $622.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.03086315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00193820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,668,738 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official website is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin.

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

