Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRM. Leerink Swann cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. G.Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Gabelli cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,799,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 242,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). Equities research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

